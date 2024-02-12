Law enforcement issue strong message for shooting suspect ahead of funeral for fallen Blount Co. deputy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The search continues for the man who police say shot and killed a deputy in cold blood. A statewide Blue Alert remains in effect for Kenneth DeHart, and he is now on the TBI's Most Wanted list.

The TBI, U.S. Marshal's office, and other agencies have joined in the search since last Thursday. In the latest update, Blount County officials say DeHart is still on the run and could be anywhere at any moment. Sheriff James Berrong says he's armed and dangerous, and they don't want any more people to get hurt.

Thursday, Blount County Deputies pulled DeHart over for a traffic stop in Maryville, Tennessee. They say DeHart wouldn't cooperate. He was tased but still managed to shoot both deputies. Deputy Greg McGowan was killed, and his partner was injured. In a recent update, all the agencies involved in the search issued a strong message.



"I want closure soon. I want to go to that funeral on Wednesday and not have to think about this animal on the street that killed one of my deputies in cold blood. I want him in custody when I go to that funeral. Whether that happens or not, God will let us know, he'll put him in the right place for us to apprehend him,” said Berrong.

Law enforcement officers are assigned to protect the family of the fallen deputy. Law enforcement from other counties is helping to relieve some of the current shifts, so deputies have a chance to grieve. Law enforcement has put up a $100,000 reward for information leading to his capture.