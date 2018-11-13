Law enforcement launches Operation Incognito

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) - Law enforcement across Tennessee will be keeping an eye on whether drivers are paying attention behind the wheel. Operation Incognito kicks off Tuesday.

The statewide crackdown aims to curb distracted driving, and crashes related to distracted driving.

According to state data, there have been 207,929 distracted-driving related crashes across Tennessee since 2008. There were 23,092 distracted driving related crashes reported in Davidson County and 11,342 reported in Rutherford County in that same time span.

From November 13th through the 17th, law enforcement across the state will be watching for drivers using their cell phones behind the wheel. Officers will be on board large motor coach-style buses and looking specifically for distracted drivers. Then, they'll communicate with officers in nearby patrol cars to pull that driver over.

During a similar initiative in April 2018, 1,816 citations were handed out across Tennessee.