Law enforcement officer shortage leads to hiring changes in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The crisis is real.

What if you are a victim of a crime in Nashville, you call for help and no one comes?

It's not to that point yet in the city, but the simple fact is: There's a shortage of law enforcement officers and it's getting worse. So much so, radical steps are being taken to attract new hires. What will it take to attract more police or correctional officers?

That's a complex question, but here's a straightforward solution offered by the Davidson County Sheriff and it's working.

"Well, the sheriff was offering $35 an hour. I don't know many part-time jobs that offer $35 an hour and allow us to pick the days we work."

You heard right.

Najeeb Abdullah pretty much works when he wants at the Davidson County Jail.

Sheriff Daron Hall can pay him $35 an hour because Adbullah gets no benefits.

Faced earlier this year with a near-crisis shortage of officers, the sheriff to the unusual step of offering part-time gigs and it's worked.

"I'm not saying we are fat and happy, but we are ahead of most anybody in getting our hands around staffing," said the sheriff.

The sheriff's office just graduated 41 last month — the most Sheriff Hall has seen in years.

A similar shortage crisis exists with police.

There was a time the PD had three applications for every opening.

Now that's the reverse: one applicant for every three positions.

"The reality is we cannot get the people in the door to do the job we need," said James Smallwood with the Fraternal Order of Police.

Metro PD is currently 193 officers short.

Smallwood, however, does not think part-time officers would work.

"Not knocking Sheriff Hall. I think he's done a great job. We have the same problem. Our solution is different."

The focus for the police department moving forward is on more intense recruiting and competitive compensation.

New officers typically start at around $50,000 a year.

That may not be enough to attract some of the younger generations who value the higher hourly wage and flexibility that comes with a part-time job.

But, the police department is having success attracting so-called "laterals," which established officers wanting to come work in Music City from other places.

The police department recently just graduated a class full of "laterals," who arrived already trained and ready to go.

Both the police department and the sheriff's office are constantly now looking for new hires.