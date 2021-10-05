Law enforcement officer, suspect in hospital after shooting on Murfreesboro Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Several law enforcement officers were shot at while trying to take a man into custody on Tuesday evening. Metro police said the suspect was also shot.

Metro police said one officer and the suspect are being taken to the hospital.

Law enforcement was attempting to bring the man into custody in the parking lot near the Country Cafe when shots were fired. MNPD spokesperson Don Aaron said a number of law enforcement officers were hit.

Police did not identify which agency the law enforcement officer was a part of, however, no MNPD officers were injured. Aaron said no MNPD officers fired shots.

The FBI will be leading an investigation into the shooting.