Law enforcement operation rescues at least a dozen in Nashville human trafficking bust

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — In a recent operation targeting a sex trafficking ring, law enforcement successfully arrested Yilibeth Rivero De Caldera and rescued at least a dozen of victims.

The operation — conducted at a Nashville motel last weekend — not only resulted in the alleged trafficker being behind bars but also marked a turning point for the victims, who are now on the path to recovery thanks to the collaborative efforts of law enforcement and advocate groups.

Thistle Farms is one of those groups and staff who played a crucial role in the aftermath of the operation.

Tasha Kennard, CEO of Thistle Farms, revealed that the recent activities related to human trafficking in Middle Tennessee did not come as a surprise to their organization.

"You know, as community members, I think it's great to be aware, be aware that we have trafficking going on here in Nashville and in our rural communities surrounding Nashville," Kennard said.

Yilibeth Rivero De Caldera had been under investigation by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents for months.

De Caldera provided financial assistance to women from Central and South America to enter the United States, according to authorities. Subsequently, she imposed a significant debt on the victims, forcing them into engaging in commercial sex acts at local hotels to repay the debt.

"These women came to the United States seeking safety, seeking a new opportunity, and they were taken advantage of," Kennard said.

During the operation at the Nashville motel, law enforcement identified at least a dozen victims. Consider watching the player above to see where the operation happened and hear what resulted.

Partnering with nonprofit organizations — including Ancora Tennessee, Rescue One Global, Thistle Farms, and Catholic Charities — authorities offered resources to the victims.

Seven of the women accepted the services, which included counseling, housing, and employment opportunities.

Kelly Cary, CEO of Ancora Tennessee, highlighted the importance of providing survivors with safe environments and relationships.

"It's so important for survivors to have safe people, safe places, and safe relationships that they can turn to," Cary said.

Authorities arrested De Caldera in Rutherford County and later transferred her to Davidson County on nine counts of trafficking for a commercial sex act.

She is currently held on a $900,000 bond in the Davidson County Jail. The investigation into this trafficking case is ongoing, with the possibility of additional arrests, charges, and victim identifications.

Those with information about De Caldera or the criminal enterprise are urged to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. Victims in need of assistance can reach out to the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-855-558-6484.