Law enforcement presence at Lebanon High School after fight, shooting Wednesday

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Lebanon Police Department and Wilson County Sheriff's Office addressed concerns regarding significant law enforcement presence at Lebanon High School Thursday that raised questions whether a lockdown was in place or if students were in danger.

The Lebanon Police Department shared an email from Lebanon High School Principal Scott Walters on their official Facebook page following their statement that, "There are No immediate threats and the school is NOT on lock down," which was posted just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Principal Walters' email, according to Lebanon police, read as follows:

“Good morning,

This message is for all Lebanon High School families. There are several rumors circulating among the student body right now about being on a lock down and threats and a possible firearm in the building. None of those rumors are accurate. We are investigating any potential threat that may be circulating due to the rumors. If there were any legitimate threat or security issue, you would hear it from the school immediately.

Please encourage your child to be careful about spreading or starting misinformation on social media. There is accountability for those that contribute to inciting disruption by spreading unfounded rumors. Please contact me directly if you have important information that may indicate any danger to our students. All students are safe and in class.

Thank you for your support.

Scott Walters, Principal”

The Wilson County Sheriff's Office posted a statement on their official Facebook page explaining the need for law enforcement at Lebanon High School.

Lebanon police officers were called to an off-campus fight between LHS students Wednesday afternoon and were dispatched to the Weatherly Estates Subdivision for reported gunshots shortly after the initial fight call. Investigators found a vehicle that was recently shot, but there were no injuries reported. A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with five counts of felony aggravated assault.

Because of these two incidents involving LHS students, the sheriff's office says police were on the school's campus Thursday as a precaution. The post reiterated that there were no direct threats made towards the school or students that prompted the presence of law enforcement.

The sheriff's office statement addressed future measures in their post, stating, "We will continue to have an additional presence there as we see necessary to deter any rumors that have circulated from last night. Any threat will not be tolerated, jokingly or intentionally, that arises in any of our schools and will be dealt with accordingly."