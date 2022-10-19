Law enforcement to heavily monitor I-24 in attempt to curb aggressive driving in Rutherford County

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is putting its foot down on aggressive driving in what they've dubbed "Operation Fall Brakes."

Deputies and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers will be out on Interstate 24 from 2 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday to stop aggressive drivers in an effort to educate them.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said there have been more than 8,374 crashes with over 2,832 injuries and 27 fatalities in the county in 2022.

The sheriff's office said there has been a dramatic increase in cases of road rage.

Deputies and troopers will try to pull over not just aggressive drivers, but also those committing offenses that often lead to aggressive driving such as distracted driving, speeding, illegal lane changes, and impaired driving.

There will be extra THP troopers on the road, in a helicopter, and on motorcycles.

Murfreesboro police are also supporting the operation by concentrating on drivers near Interstate 840 and Veterans Parkway in the city.

The sheriff's office says this will be a recurring event until they see a change in behavior.