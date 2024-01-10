Lawmaker asks for clarity after new guest pass system in Tennessee House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Tennessee lawmaker has asked the Attorney General to issue an opinion on how residents can access the House gallery after new changes were implemented by House Speaker Cameron Sexton.

Rep. Vincent Dixie, D-Nashville, wrote to AG Jonathan Skrmetti on Wednesday after some members of the public were denied access to the west gallery during the first day of the session. Under a parliamentary question, it was revealed that Speaker Sexton made the new rules that each lawmaker has one guest pass per day to allow members of the public to see the session from the west gallery.

Some lawmakers told NewsChannel 5 they weren't notified of this system until the day of on Jan. 9.

WTVF / Emily R. West Rep. Vincent Dixie, D-Nashville, walks off the elevator to head into the House chambers in 2024.

Meanwhile, the east gallery filled up with spectators while the west side was not full, leaving those wanting to view the public proceedings outside the House doors.

The gallery was a point of contention during the 2023 session when members of the public could at times be loud with their reactions. Speaker Sexton threatened to kick out the public on numerous occasions giving them strikes, particularly after The Covenant School mass shooting brought forth thousands to the capitol.

In previous sessions under the last two speakers, individual members of the public have been removed by state troopers for causing disruptions.

It's not clear when Skremetti's office will respond to Dixie's request.

