Lawmaker Proposes Bill To Make Daylight Saving Time Year-Round

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Tennessee lawmaker has filed a bill to keep Daylight Saving Tim year-round.

Representative Rick Tillis filed the bill, HB1518, which would allow Daylight Saving Time to be the standard for the whole year.

"...The bill will take away the hassle of changing the clocks twice a year. We will observe the summer hours during the winter which will take the hour we gain of sunlight in the morning and give it to the afternoon," Tillis said in part.

Tillis said the reasons why Daylight Saving Time was first introduced are now outdated.