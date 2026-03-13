Lawmakers pass bill easing voting rights restoration in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee lawmakers have passed legislation aimed at easing the process for people with felony convictions to restore their voting rights.

The measure, Senate Bill 336 / House Bill 687, now heads to the governor’s desk after clearing both chambers Thursday.

Under the legislation, people seeking to regain voting rights would no longer be required to pay all outstanding court costs before becoming eligible. The bill also replaces a rule requiring individuals to be fully caught up on child support with a new standard requiring 12 months of documented compliance with child support orders, including payment plans.

If signed into law, individuals would be eligible to restore their voting rights after completing their sentence, paying court-ordered restitution to victims, and remaining in compliance with child support obligations for at least one year.