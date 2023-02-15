Lawmakers propose adding more consequences to distracted driving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Hands Free law has been in effect in Tennessee for years, but now state lawmakers want to bump up the consequences.

A proposed law could mean on top of paying a ticket like what's been in place, drivers would have points added to their license. Once drivers got a certain amount within a year, their license could be suspended.

The bill particularly targets teens with a harsher punishment than adults. After the first violation, drivers under 18 who get caught could have seven points added to their driving record. For those older than 18, the first or second violation results in four points and five points for following violations. All it takes is a total of 12 points to face suspension.

Lawmakers want people to put down their cell phones. According to Hands Free Tennessee, in 2020 there were more than 20,000 crashes involving a distracted driver in the state. On average, that's 55 crashes every single day.

A study listed Tennessee as having the highest rate of distracted driving deaths in the nation, nearly five times the national average.

The current ticket price is no more than $50.

A Senate committee is meeting Wednesday to discuss the bill.

