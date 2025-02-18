Lawmakers propose temporary virtual learning bill to help students adjust after school shootings

ANTIOCH, Tenn (WTVF) — Weeks after the tragic shooting at Antioch High School, many students are still struggling to regain their focus and re-adjust to their schoolwork. The event, which took place on January 22, shocked the community when a 17-year-old student opened fire in the school cafeteria, killing a 16-year-old girl before turning the gun on himself.

Despite the trauma, district officials decided to reopen the school less than a week after the incident, a decision that has left some students feeling unprepared and emotionally overwhelmed.

One such student, Jahyra Maisonet, is finding it hard to return to normalcy.

"It's hard to focus in school, especially during class. Any loud noise, I get triggered. I really do have PTSD from that," said Maisonet, who witnessed the shooting firsthand.

On the day of the attack, Maisonet was waiting in the lunch line when she heard what she initially thought was a tray falling to the floor.

"It sounded like the lunch lady had dropped a tray," she said. "But then I realized it wasn’t a tray. It was bullets."

As panic spread through the cafeteria, Maisonet and other students attempted to escape, but the cafeteria doors were locked, leaving them trapped. The terrifying moment ended when the gunman took his own life.

For Maisonet, the memories of that day continue to haunt her.

“It’s hard to believe that happened to me. It’s definitely taken a toll on my mental health,” she said.

Despite her desire to return to school and finish her senior year, she struggled with the transition. Maisonet and her mother attempted to enroll her in virtual programs, but as a senior, she was ineligible.

Now, lawmakers are stepping in to address this gap. Democratic lawmakers, including House Representative Justin Jones and Senator Sara Kyle, have introduced a billthat would require public schools to offer students who have experienced mass violence the option to participate in virtual education for at least 31 days.

This proposal aims to provide these students with the time and space needed to heal without the added pressure of in-person instruction.

For Maisonet, the bill offers a glimmer of hope.

"I feel like 30 days—or even 15—would have helped so much. At least I’d be home, safe, with my family, knowing nothing could happen," she said.

The bill still faces several hurdles, as it must pass through committee before being voted on by the House and Senate. If it is approved, it could go into effect for the 2025-2026 school year and continue thereafter.

As students like Maisonet continue their journey toward healing, the hope is that this bill could provide a necessary lifeline for those impacted by school violence, ensuring that they have the support they need to recover and succeed.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelsey.gibbs@Newschannel5.com