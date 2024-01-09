Lawmakers return to Capitol Hill on Tuesday ahead of busy 2024 session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — January 9 marks a big day on Capitol Hill as lawmakers open the 2024 legislative session. Committee meetings are already on the schedule as they look ahead to proposed changes in the new year.

Both Republicans and Democrats are focused on similar themes this year, but have very different ideas on how to actually achieve them.

Ahead of the session, leaders of both parties shared their top legislative priorities with us. Those priorities range from Democrats planning to push for high speed rail expansion in Tennessee, while Republicans are considering parole check-in reforms for those in good standing.

A controversial bill this session may end up being Governor Bill Lee's proposal to expand school vouchers to the entire state. Critics though have warned it would lead to the consolidation of traditional community schools across the state, including in rural areas.

As for safety, both sides want to make some kind of change. House Republican Caucus Chair Jeremy Faison said he wants to see mental health reforms including a requirement for reporting any threat of mass violence. He also wants to change mental health committal laws.

On the other side, chair for the House Democrats John Ray Clemmons wants more limits on Tennessee gun laws, but he said he's willing to start small.