Lawmakers set to discuss ban of signs during special session as it violates right to free speech

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Should signs be banned during the legislature's special session? Today, those for and against the ban on signs will make their case about whether the rule should stay in place.

Lawmakers issued the ban at the start of the session, but some say that violates their rights. A Davidson County judge agreed and issued an injunction. That judge expedited a hearing on this to this morning, which is over a week earlier than it was initially planned.

In the order, Chancellor Anne Martin said a temporary restraining order will remain in place, preventing House members and officials from enforcing the ban on signs. All of this comes after a lawsuit was filed by the ACLU of Tennessee on behalf of three women who were forced to leave a Tennessee House Subcommittee hearing by state troopers for holding pieces of paper expressing their opinions on gun issues. They were forced out under those rules adopted by the Tennessee House of Representatives for a special session just a day earlier.

The hearing is set for 11 a.m. at the Davidson County Chancery Court. The emergency injunction blocks enforcement of the sign rule while the lawsuit makes its way through the court. We'll be there, and we'll let you know what happens.