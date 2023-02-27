Lawmakers set to discuss TSU management in hearing on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The fate of Tennessee State University's leadership is back in the hands of lawmakers on Monday for another hearing. It's the result of a report from the state's top watchdog agency which detailed numerous concerns about the school's finances and management.

Both sides will have a chance to speak yet again about the report. There's also going to be a chance for the community to weigh in during public comment.

It all stems from the Tennessee Comptroller's report that said major problems began last year when the college quadrupled the scholarship budget. It led to an influx of students and not enough dorm space.

Last week arguments circled around who should be in charge at TSU. The Comptroller's Office claims poor management and communication by campus leaders should result in major changes.

Lawmakers will now have to consider suggestions made from the report. One being to dissolve the current Board of Trustees and place the oversight back under the Tennessee Board of Regents, which only governs community and technical colleges.

TSU's President Glenda Glover claims a major shakeup of leadership will only hurt students in the end. She also argued if the state had paid the university the $544 million they're owed this wouldn't have been a problem in the first place.

That was discovered last year due to a state accounting error that TSU missed out on a lot of funding it should have received.