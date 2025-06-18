Lawnchair Theater to launch at Centennial Park with 9 to 5: The Musical

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A crew's working hard to launch what they hope will be a new Nashville tradition. It's a new show at Centennial Park. It's starting in just a few days.

"Alright, you guys ready?" Director Blandina Vergara-Cruz asked, her performers running into place. "Alright, let's go!"

Blandina loves the moment when you can see it all just coming together so beautifully.

Her Franklin Playhouse was rehearsing 9 to 5: The Musical, based on the movie from 1980. You've probably heard this, but Dolly Parton wrote the iconic song on set, clicking her acrylic nails like the sound of a typewriter.

Just like the film, the musical has three women as the central heroes facing their chauvinist boss.

This production is taking the stage a few miles up the road.

It's coming to Centennial Park. Blandina's doing what's called Lawnchair Theater.

"Shakespeare in the Park has been there," she said of the location. "They do Music Corner."

Blandina's hoping this will be the start of a new Nashville tradition. 9 to 5: The Musical is the first of a season of shows. She's also hoping for clear skies on the show dates of June 26th, 27th, and 29th.

"I moved here 18 years ago, and I always talked about it," Blandina said of Lawnchair Theater. "I've done musical theater for years. I took a break when my son passed from cancer. He's been gone for five years."

Raymond M. Cruz was a singer and performer, and a constant encouragement to his mom's directing.

Blandina deeply appreciates time spent with family. That's what she wants her Lawnchair Theater to be.

"Even though he is not here with me, he is here with me guiding me through everything we have put together," Blandina said of her son. "I think he would be really proud of what we've done. This was our dream. It became a reality because I do have the support of my community from when he was sick. Raymond really set me up for success. He taught me to live my life to the fullest and do everything I wanted to do."

The opening night is approaching, and this crew is pouring themselves a cup of ambition.

For ticket information, visit here.

