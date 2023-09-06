Watch Now
Lawrence County weather radio transmitter off air, NWS says

Posted at 6:47 PM, Sep 06, 2023
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — While a cold front is moving across Tennessee, storms shouldn't reach too severe of a peak. However, the National Weather Service said those in Lawrence County should be aware their weather radio transmitter is off the air.

The NWS out of Nashville said it it's working with technicians to get the NOAA weather radio transmitter back online.

In the event of storms on Wednesday evening, NWS asked that residents tune into local media and commercial radio for severe weather information.

The NWS also listed the backup transmitters:

  • Centerville
  • Clifton

You can also download NewsChannel 5's free Storm Shield app for your phone through your phone's app store.

