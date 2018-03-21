Lawrence McKinney Gets $1 Million In Reparation Funds
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Lawrence McKinney has become the first person in the state to receive the maximum amount of reparation funds.
On October 2, 1977, McKinney was arrested for rape and first degree burglary in Memphis. After being convicted of those charges in 1978, he spent the next few decades of his life in prisons around the state.
According to McKinney, he was in prison for 31 years, 9 months, 18 days, and 12 hours.
In 2009, DNA testing proved McKinney's innocence, but his fight for justice was long from being over. In 2016, a parole board unanimously voted not to recommend McKinney be exonerated.
In 2017, Governor Bill Haslam went against the parole boards vote and exonerated McKinney, meaning he and his legal team were able to ask the State for compensation of up to $1 million.
Wednesday, authorities confirmed the full amount of $1 million was granted.
“We thank the governor, and we thank the board,” David Raybin said. “Highest amount ever paid, but then again, no one was ever incarcerated for this long.”
According to reports, $353,000 was set to go toward attorneys fees, while $647,000 will go to McKinney in monthly installments.