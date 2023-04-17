Lawrenceburg man killed, son charged with murder

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Lawrenceburg man is dead after a shooting on Sunday, April 16.

Lawrenceburg Police responded to a home on David Street just before 2:00 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Tabe Haymons, 47, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

First responders rendered care to Haymons at the scene. Haymons was transported to Southern Tennessee Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Early investigations show that the incident began after an argument between Haymons and his adult son, who shot his father multiple times.

Gaven Haymons, 21, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Gaven Haymons is being held at the Lawrence County Jail without bond.