Lawyer says Warren County DA will plead not guilty to felony charge

SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — He is accused of reckless endangerment for firing a gun in pursuit of a suspect and nearly hitting a child.

There is a video of that incident caught on camera, and now Warren County District Attorney Chris Stanford is charged with a felony. Stanford insists he did nothing wrong and his attorney said they will fight the charge in court.

The dramatic video is the key evidence for the prosecution, but the defense will tell you there is much more than just what you see.

"As these situations arise, they are very fluid in nature," said attorney Jeff Cherry.

His client — the 31st District Attorney General Chris Standford — was indicted on a charge of reckless endangerment.

Cherry says his client will plead not guilty.

"There will be some facts coming out as this defense of case strengthens," Cherry said.

Stanford is accused of recklessly firing his handgun on the quiet street in Smithville. This came after he joined authorities on a manhunt for an accused triple murderer.

In this security video, you see Stanford jump from his truck. He runs toward the suspect trying to escape after hitting an officer with his vehicle.

As the car sped from the scene, Stanford pulled his gun and shot. Then he goes running after the vehicle, firing between three and five shots.

Stanford missed the vehicle, but one round did go into an apartment barely missing a mother and child.

"It shot through right here the chair then goes right here," said Teresa Phay. "She was standing right here and the round came back here."

"Could that have hit your daughter?" I asked.

"Yes, very much," said Phay.

Prosecutors said the video showed no imminent threat, and that Stanford put other lives at risk.

But Stanford's attorney said his client acted in the moment after witnessing a triple murder suspect injuring an officer.

"You have a situation where an individual is fleeing in order to evade arrest and hits, or runs over a security agent, and you have a very quick dynamic situation unfolding," said Cherry.

Under those circumstances, was the DA's decision to use deadly force justified?

This video, and Stanford's mindset at the time in that moment, will answer that question.

Stanford will formally be arraigned on the felony charge Tuesday in DeKalb County.

