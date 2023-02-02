Lawyer who stole thousands from clients finally admits his guilt in court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A convicted attorney who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from families in Middle Tennessee finally came clean.

Despite a prior conviction and a 35-year prison sentence, Andy Allman still insisted he did nothing wrong.

But, Allman went before a judge in one final high-profile case, and at long last, admitted his guilt.

This has been a long time coming. Allman — a disbarred attorney — hurt a lot of people by stealing their money and denying any wrongdoing. But today in criminal court, he finally spoke the truth.

"Are you entering this plea because you are guilty?

Yes," said Allman.

With that single word: Yes, Allman finally admitted he was a thief.

"Mr. Allman, based upon your plea of guilty, I find you guilty. I find there is a factual basis to support the plea of guilty," the judge said.

This past summer Allman was convicted in a Sumner County Court of stealing money from dozens of clients and was sentenced to 35 years in prison. Prosecutors argued he took the money to live a lavish lifestyle. Still, Allman insisted he was innocent and appealed.

But not this time in Davidson County.

"When a narcissist like Mr. Alman is at play, they never learn their lesson. Apparently, he did here," said assistant district attorney Chad Jackson.

It's happened in the final case, involving 17-year-old Baylor Bramble.

In 2015 Baylor suffered a horrible head injury in a high school football game. The family sold a home left by a deceased grandfather ... and sent the $230,000 to Allman for a trust to help pay for Baylor's care.

The money disappeared.

Baylor's father David testified before the judge.

"Mr. Allman did not cause my son's injury, but he took away the opportunity for greater care and possible recovery," said David Bramble.

Baylor died in 2021.

His aunt Cathy Brown says it was important to be in court to finally hear Allman admit to what he's done.

"My heart was beating and trying to hold back tears. I've waited so long just to hear he's guilty means a lot. He hasn't said that."

Investigators believe Allman defrauded dozens of clients of more than a million dollars over a period of years -- before he was arrested and jailed two years ago.

To date, none of that money has been recovered. Allman agreed to a 10-year sentence today in the Bramble case.

It will be served consecutively with the 35 he is already serving.

Allman will be eligible for parole in 12 years.