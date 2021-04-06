Lawyers argue over admissibility of evidence in Joe Clyde case

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The motions hearing for Joseph Daniels, the father of Joe Clyde Daniels, who disappeared three years ago, will continue this week. The judge is expected to decide whether or not Joseph's confession will be allowed as evidence in the trial.

Legal experts say this single decision may well dictate guilt or innocence in this case.

This past Sunday marked three years since Joe Clyde disappeared from his Dickson County home. His father Joseph is charged with first-degree murder. His mother, Krystal was charged with aggravated child neglect.

At the first day of the hearing last week, the judge ruled Joseph will stand trial first. Now, the question is: Will his confession be allowed as evidence at trial?

Detective Trevor Daniel read the father's chilling written admission in open court:

"Earlier that night he awoke and urinated on the floor. I beat him and he ran outside ... I brought him back and that's when I killed baby Joe."

Joseph Daniels has since recanted his confession and says that he was coerced under lengthy questioning. His five-year-old son's body has never been found.

And, Joseph's attorney, Jake Lockert, got Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent Joey Boyd to admit there is no physical evidence to corroborate his client's story.

"Are you aware of any physical evidence? Blood, DNA, fingerprints? No."

That's the problem the prosecution is facing. Legal experts say the judge will still most likely allow the confession at trial but the defense will make the case to the jury there is no evidence to support it.

Many of you may question why someone would admit to a crime they didn't commit. The fact is, a study found that false confessions happen about ten percent of the time among adults accused of crimes.