Leadership Nashville announces 2024-25 class

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Leadership Nashville, an independent executive program founded in 1976, has announced its class for the upcoming year. The program, one of the oldest community leadership programs in the country, has a goal of connecting Nashville’s leaders while helping the leader emerge better equipped to make decisions that benefit the community.

“We do not attempt to provide solutions,” Evette White, the program’s executive director, said. “In fact, our participants are so diverse that they wouldn’t agree with each other – by design. Instead, we expose them to various viewpoints on each issue, believing that Nashville will be stronger because decisions these leaders make in the future will come from a broadened, enlightened perspective.”

The course focuses on issues related to government, media, diversity, equity & inclusion, business, education, quality of life, health, arts & entertainment, and public safety.

This year's class was selected from more than 250 nominations by program alumni and the public.

Isaac Addae, Entrepreneurship & Economic Development, Office of Mayor Freddie O'Connell

David Andrews, Owner & Executive Chef, D'Andrews Bakery & Café

Ian Ayre, CEO, Nashville Soccer Club

Meera Ballal, Founder, Women's Healthcare Initiative

Martha Boyd, Shareholder, Baker Donelson

Gerard Bullock, Real Estate Broker, Compass RE

Elise Cambournac, President & CEO, Nashville Technology Council

Sarah Cates, VP, Imagination, Strategic Initiatives, & Partnerships, Belmont University

Katie Crumbo, Retired Nurse Practitioner & Community Volunteer

Sam Davidson, CEO, Nashville Entrepreneur Center

Tina Doniger, CEO, Community Resource Center

Tonya Hallett, Vice President, People Experience & Technology, Amazon

Todd Hartley, SVP, Legal & Business Affairs, Country Music Association, Inc

Darrell Hawks, Executive Director, Friends of Mill Ridge Park; Jeff Haynes, Partner, Boyle Nashville

Kelly Hodges, Chief Development & Engagement Officer, Gresham Smith

Monchiere' Holmes-Jones, Chief Brand Curator, MOJO Marketing & PR

Kathleen Fuchs Hritz, Senior Director of Community Relations, Vanderbilt University

Melissa Hudson-Gant, CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee

Deana Ivey, President & CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp

Ted Johnson, President, Practice Operations, HCA Healthcare

Emmanuel LeGrair, Creative Director, R.H. Boyd

Tessa Lemos Del Pino, Executive Director, Tennessee Justice for Our Neighbors

Johari Matthews, VP & Executive Director, ONE Community & Titans Foundation, Tennessee Titans

Bill McCleskey, Founder, MiTech Partners

Jeff McGruder, Chief Relationship Officer & Principal, Citizens Savings Bank & Trust

Jim Meade, CEO, LBMC, PC; Dale Mitchell, EVP Community Development, Pinnacle Financial Partners

Roger Moore, Deputy District Attorney, Office of the District Attorney General

Berthena Nabaa-McKinney, School Board Member, District 4, Metro Nashville Public Schools

Sneha Oakley, General Counsel & VP, Partner Development, HealthStream, Inc.

Kerry Price, Chief Strategy Officer, Bass, Berry & Sims

Tonya Quarles, VP of Sales, Dell Technology; Robert Ramsey, EVP & Chief Development Officer, Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority

Bethany Rhoten, President-Elect, Junior League of Nashville

C.J. Sentell, CEO, The Nashville Food Project

Pamela Sessions, CEO, Renewal House

Knight Stivender, Partner/Owner, MP&F

Amy Sullivan, President & CEO, Kirkland's

Jim Todd, Judge, Davidson County General Sessions, Div VI

Jennifer Turner, President & CEO, Tennessee Performing Arts Center

Heather Vassar, SVP, Operations, EMPIRE

Joseph Webb, CEO, Nashville General Hospital

Dayton Wheeler, Inspector, Metro Nashville Police Department

Juan Williams, Commissioner, Department of Human Resources, Tennessee State Government

Richard Wolfson, Senior Vice President, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Courtney Ross, a senior manager with Amazon chaired the selection committee this year. Beth Chase, the retired founder of C3 Consulting, is the president of the Leadership Nashville Board of Trustees.