Learn life-saving skills during upcoming active shooter response training class

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Another layer of protection - no matter your age or what walk of life you're in - is to know how to respond if a dangerous situation arises, like an active shooter inside a mall, at a school, or in your workplace.

Carrie Sharp stopped by the Franklin Police Department and talked with Max Winitz, the spokesman for the department, about a free class that you can sign up for to gain skills that could save a life.

"People are going to learn a few different things. They're going to learn the warning signs, what to look our for, those red flags. If they work at a business or attend a congregation or are in a public setting. They are also going to learn that mindset, that survival mindset. And then they're going to learn how to respond, how to protect themselves and others in case they are in one of these tragic situations."

The next active shooter response training class, hosted by Franklin Police, is coming up on November 20 at 5:00 PM.

If you're interested in attending, all you have to do is email Donna Thorpe at: Donna.Thorpe@FranklinTN.gov.

Be sure to include your name (or names) and how many people will be attending.

