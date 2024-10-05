Learn something new at the 8th annual Tennessee STEAM festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Do you love science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics? This festival is a great place to explore them all!

The 8th annual STEAM festival is coming to Tennessee from October 11 to 27. It includes over 80 host venues and over 300 events for all ages.

It kicks of at 502 SE Broad St., Murfreesboro, with the STEAM-A-Palooza at the Discovery Center. This is from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. on October 12, and there will be live demonstrations on physics, cosmetics, composting and meteorology, as well as other hands-on activities.

“This year’s Tennessee STEAM Festival is bigger and better than ever,” said Tara MacDougall, President and CEO of the Discovery Center. “We’ve expanded to include an extra week of programming, and with more than 300 events across the state, there’s truly something for everyone. Whether you’re interested in robotics, environmental conservation, creative arts, or aviation, the festival provides a chance to dive into STEAM in an exciting, accessible way.”

Other events



Nashville PBS' Leonardo Youth Maker Mixer at the Frist Museum

Airport STEAM Festival at the Murfreesboro Municipal Airport

Oak Ridge High School and American Museum of Science and Energy STEAM Day in East Tennessee

Appalachian Association for Children's Early Education's Early Math + Appalachia

You can visit the website for more information about each of these events and how you can enjoy the STEAM festival near you.