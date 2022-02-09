Lebanon business reopens nearly a year after destructive flooding

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — When the flood hit last March, Dreams Boutique owner Jesse Fish thought cleanup would only take a few hours. Now a year later, the boutique is celebrating its reopening.

“It filled up our entire basement and then also, like, four foot of water within the store,” said Fish

The boutique had been open for a decade before floodwaters destroyed the store, washing away years of hard work.

“Just going back through the pictures and just seeing everybody that kind of helped make it come to life is, its kind of amazing,” said Fish.

The water eventually receded, revealing a tough road ahead.

“It was kind of up in the air like are we going to get to reopen? Like, is it going to be an option?”

But Fish said it was the community’s support that finally brought them to the store’s reopening.

“If you haven’t experienced the small business love in Lebanon, Wilson County you are missing out," said Fish. "Like, we are a tight group of people, there’s nothing like it.”

She's excited to finally start the next chapter of her boutique, with some new lessons learned.

“Now we have concrete [floors] so hopefully when it floods again we can squeegee and move on,” said Fish as she laughed.