Lebanon Businesses Honor Fallen Officer
LEBANON, Tenn., - To honor a fallen Lebanon police officer, local restaurants and businesses will donate part of Thursday's proceeds to a memorial fund.
It's been 28 days since Officer Joe Bowen was killed in a car crash while on his way home from work. Lebanon's mayor Bernie Ash proclaimed March 29 as Officer Joseph Michael Bowen Day.
Bowen, a third generation police officer, left behind a wife and two children.
"The little ones that he's leaving behind, they've got a lot of years of education and just life ahead of them," Lebanon police Sgt. PJ Hardy said.
Those who knew Bowen described him as kind, quiet, and funny.
"Not just a police officer but a good man, a good family man," Hardy said.
Ben Spurlock with Southeast Impressions said the clothing design store at 114 Leeville Pike has donated t-shirts to Bowen's family and has made baseball shirts for an upcoming Softball memorial tournament.
"If people want to come in and order T-shirts and they want to mention the memorial, we will give 10 percent of the order to the memorial too," he said.
"Our thoughts and prayers to all the officers every day especially his family. You hate when something tragic like this happens but when you’re in a small community and you own a small business you do what you can to help out," Spurlock said.
"We are just absolutely pleased and thankful that the mayor has proclaimed this day in Joe's honor," Hardy said.
Click here to donate to the Officer Joe Bowen Memorial Fund.