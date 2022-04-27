Lebanon County community mourns the death of woman killed in DUI crash

LEBANON, Tenn (WTVF) — The Wilson County community is mourning the loss of wife and mother Ashley Bailey, who was killed in a DUI crash in Lebanon on Monday.

Authorities have charged Sandra Lee Strickland, 70, with vehicular homicide by intoxication after a crash in the Lebanon Public Square. Strickland was involved in another accident recently before this deadly one.

Police said the vehicle Ashley was driving was hit by a car with Strickland behind the wheel. Ashley's 3-year-old son, Colson, was also inside her vehicle. The child was taken to the hospital and later released.

Witnesses told police Strickland didn't hit her brakes before crashing into the vehicle with the victim and child inside.

Other charges are pending, police said.

Larry Bailey, husband to Ashley and father to Colson, said he feels "broken, lost and empty" without his wife.

"She was amazing. I mean, she was the love of my life. She was my soulmate. She was the most beautiful woman I've ever met, both physically and just spiritually," said Larry.

Larry added that even though their son wasn't hurt physically, losing his mother will be emotionally tough.

"No boy ever should grow up without his momma, ever. And that's kind of what I told him yesterday is like, just because you don't see her, just because she’s not here... she’s always here. She's always here. And if you listened, you could hear her," Larry said.

Larry said it's important that Colson remembers who his mother was, and the grieving father wants to do everything in his power to make sure his son will never forget her.

"Just because she's in Heaven now doesn't mean she's not here and she's not watching us and she's not she's not taking care of us," Larry told Colson.

The Bailey family is accepting cash donations to help with memorial expenses. If you want to help, you can send donations to Larry through his Venmo account, LBailey520.

