Lebanon family hopes honor system farmstand starts new community tradition

What started as just a simple idea has now turned into a prospering produce opportunity for a Lebanon family.

Their neighbors and fellow community members have begun their own traditions by visiting this honor system farm stand for eggs and freshly baked bread.

“Every year it has just grown a little bit more and a little bit more,” said Jordan Wilson, one of the founders of the Lovers Lane Farmstand.

Jordan and her husband, Tyler, weren’t too chicken to pursue this idea when it came to mind.

“It was very important for us to grow our own food and then we had a surplus so we were like hey let’s make a little farm stand and set it on the side of the road,” she said.

It wasn’t just eggs. That’s how it started, but it has since turned into jams, salsa, sourdough bread, pastries, and different variety of eggs.

“I’d say we deem ourselves as an honor system farm stand,” Tyler said.

Have you heard of this? Basically this means they trust you’ll take what you need and pay the price listed, even if someone isn’t manning the farm stand.

“It shows that the world is still a great place, you know? And we can have stuff like this and it can work,” Tyler said.

It can work where the owners have something you can’t put a price on – trust.

“Coming here, you’re supporting local,” Jordan said. “You’re supporting us, you’re supporting other families that we also support.”

“We get our bread from a local baker,” Tyler said. “And she has a dream that she wants to be – she loves baking breads. And now we’ve given her the opportunity now where she supplies our farmstand with amazing bread.”

The sourdough comes from Abby’s House of Sourdough in Hartsville. It’s a full story of local supporting local. No matter whether your traditions go back to childhood or you’ve started new ones recently, this is just that for the Wilsons and their community.

“You can always start your own traditions whenever you want, absolutely,” Jordan said.

The Lovers Lane Farmstand is at 525 Lovers Lane in Lebanon. To follow the updates on various availability at the farm stand, click here.

