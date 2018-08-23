Lebanon Man Arrested For Springfield Theft

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. - Officials have arrested a man who allegedly stole a utility van and tandem axle trailer in Robertson County.

Sunday, a deputy with the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office checked out the Robertson County Maintenance Building located on Highway 41 South.

The deputy noticed a lock and chain to the drive thru security gate had been cut off. A truck on the property also had a broken window, and it was discovered the van and trailer had been stolen.

Investigators named 32-year-old Charles Ray Blakeman, of Lebanon, as the suspect.

The van and trailer were recovered, and on Tuesday, Blakeman was arrested and booked into the Robertson County Detention Facility.

He was charged with theft of property (over $2,500), burglary of an automobile, and criminal trespassing. He was being held on a $34,500 bond.