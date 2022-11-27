Lebanon man indicted for child sexual abuse material

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a TBI investigation, Lebanon resident Wendell Jay Silcox has been arrested on a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The investigation began on April 8, when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted TBI about an upload of images to Instagram that were "consistent with child sexual abuse material," according to TBI.

Silcox was identified as the user trading the images online, and authorities then executed search warrants at his home, finding over 100 similar images and videos.

On May 10, the Wilson County Grand Jury returned an indictment, and Silcox was charged.

He was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Wilson County Jail, where he is being held on a $50,000 bond.

