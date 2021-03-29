Lebanon man still recovering from tornado loses everything again to flooding

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The water in the creek behind Darron Brainerd's house was calm Sunday morning, but the night before it was a much different story.

“While we were on the phone with 911 we had to go upstairs because the water became waist-level inside the house,” he said.

The Lebanon resident said he and his wife watched as the water rose six feet outside their home until first responders were forced to use a boat to evacuate the couple Saturday night.

“The way the water current- we thought it would literally lift the house up after the experience of the tornado of seeing the damages of the aftermath.” The flooding is yet another blow to the Brainerds after their home was damaged from last year’s tornado. “Now it’s a flood sweeping us away instead of being blown away.”

Now for the second time, he and his wife have to start all over again.

“As we’re standing there watching, my wife breaking down crying, and everything coming unglued due to mother nature,” he said.

As the cleanup begins and the water recedes, Brainerd isn’t sure what comes next. But he is sure of one thing: “take care of each other. Life cannot be replaced but valuables can.”