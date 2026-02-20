Lebanon mayor says he does not believe the city is the right location for an ICE facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell has said he does not believe the city of Lebanon is the right location for an ICE facility.

On Friday, the mayor released a statement saying that he confirmed Immigration and Customs Enforcement is interested in property along the Highway 109 South Corridor.

He added that they have not contacted anyone within the City of Lebanon Utilities or Engineering Departments.

Mayor Bell stated that he spoke with US Senator Marsha Blackburn who also believes Lebanon isn't the right location.

His full statement can be read below.

