Lebanon PD release surveillance video of shots fired at local Walmart Saturday

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lebanon Police have arrested the man accused of firing shots at a Walmart in Lebanon over the weekend. New surveillance shows the moments the shots rang out.

Police tell us 27-year-old Davin Rolle was taken into custody at an apartment on Rome Pike Tuesday morning they received a tip about his location.

Surveillance video shows Rolle exiting the store with his hand on his weapon Saturday night. As he reached the exit, he came in contact with another person, pulled out his gun, and fired shots.

Afterwards, the video shows him running to his vehicle and driving away.

The Walmart was immediately evacuated as police issued a shelter in place notice for the area. Rolle is now charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

