Lebanon PD stops 12-year-old on ATV joyriding through two counties

LEBANON, Tenn (WTVF) — A 12-year-old hopped on an ATV and traveled from his home in Murfreesboro to Wilson County - with police keeping an eye on him along the way.

He did finally come to stop and thankfully no one was hurt. Trevor Clay Owner at Southeast Motorsports in Lebanon knows firsthand the fun that come with these vehicles but also the dangers if they're not used safely.

So, like many, he was surprised to learn a child drove one of these from Murfreesboro to Lebanon.

"I mean at first, I didn't think anything of it obviously until I was made aware of the age of the person writing which obviously these are designed for 16 years and older," Clay said.

Wilson County sheriff's deputies tried stopping the boy first who was driving recklessly. Finally, the Lebanon PD caught up with the kid who had run away from a home in Murfreesboro and was joyriding.

Officer Richard Clark says the kid was running stop signs and driving in out of lanes.

"He was just out driving and enjoying the evening himself but did not take into considerations of what his actions were and who else was on the road. He had no thoughts about it," said Clark.

Clark says this could have ended with some getting hurt, thankfully not.

"I can speak to the family who were upset and very thankful that we did what we did, we were able to get him safely returned but this this could have been a completely different situation."

Many others agree, this could have ended badly.

"Helmets are always recommended and especially with kids that are smaller, you know, probably not as knowledgeable of driving. Obviously that kid did well. But you know, for that end of it,

yeah, you definitely be as safe as possible. "

Lebanon Police say you can cite a 12-year-old but no word yet on any pending charges.