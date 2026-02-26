Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lebanon Police arrest known registered violent sex offender lingering near preschool

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lebanon Police have arrested a known registered violent sex offender who was lingering in an area near a preschool on Tuesday.

According to police, 55-year-old Richard Martin was in the area for nearly an hour.

He is prohibited from being within 1,000 feet of any preschool or school.

Martin was taken into custody without incident for violating the conditions of his restrictions.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

