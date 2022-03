LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Lebanon Police Department was called to Southland Motel on North Cumberland Street Monday morning to investigate suspicions of two dead occupants.

LPD units arrived shortly after receiving the call at 9:30 a.m. and discovered a man and a woman who appeared to have been in their 50s.

Their deaths were confirmed, and it appeared drugs were involved.

The investigation is ongoing, but no foul play has been identified.