LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say a person has been shot near a school Wednesday afternoon in Lebanon.

Officers went to the scene on Wilson Avenue about 2 p.m.

Schools in the area were put into lockdown while police investigated the area.

Police say the suspect vehicle is a silver Nissan Altima with black rims and tinted windows.

Lebanon Police Department Suspect's vehicle in Lebanon shooting

All school lockdowns were lifted shortly before 3 p.m.