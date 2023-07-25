Lebanon police release body-worn camera of officer shooting from last week

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police-worn footage of a shooting in Lebanon surfaced Monday night as the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continues to look into an incident involving an officer last week.

The shooting happened July 21 LPD officers responded to a shooting that took place on Beard Avenue in the Head Homes Housing Authority neighborhood. Upon arrival, officers encountered a male suspect in the front yard. The man originally places his hands up at the officer's command, then the man reaches for his gun.

Police then shoot him multiple times, according to the video.

Following the shooting, the man the LPD officer shot was transported to an area hospital for treatment before he was later taken by medical helicopter to a Nashville hospital.

Investigations are ongoing as officials work to determine the events that took place prior to the shooting.