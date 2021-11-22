Watch
Lebanon Police search for missing six-year-old girl

Investigators believe Jocelyn Kennedy Tall was taken by her non-custodial mother
Lebanon Police Department.
Posted at 10:48 PM, Nov 21, 2021
LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lebanon Police are searching for a missing six-year-old girl believed to have been taken by her non-custodial mother. The police department said it was in the process of trying to activate an AMBER Alert late Sunday.

Investigators believe Jocelyn Kennedy Tall was taken by her mother, Krystal Tall. Police said her grandmother, Connie Lovering, may also be involved. The girl was last seen at about 3:00p.m. Sunday.

According to Lebanon Police, a previous restraining order was issued on the child's mother to not be around the child. "The order states that due to an immediate threat of harm, no contact shall be made," police said in a Facebook post Sunday night.

Investigators said the group could be traveling in a 2010 burgundy four-door Hyundai SUV with either Tennessee or Alabama plates.

If you have information on the whereabouts of the child or her mother or grandmother, call Lebanon Police at (615) 444-2323.

