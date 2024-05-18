Lebanon Police searching for man accused of shooting, killing wife

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A search is underway for a man who is accused of shooting his wife in Lebanon.

Officers with the Lebanon Police Department responded to the 500 block of Fairview Avenue around 12:26 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, a woman was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The woman was transported from the scene to Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital, where she later died.

LPD sent out a statement on the search for the suspect, Steve Yarbrough, 42, who is possibly traveling to West Tennessee. Yarbrough previously resided in the Jackson, Tennessee area.

Officials say he may be driving a 1998 Green Dodge pickup truck with a Wilson County license plate, tag #BRR2561. A red lawn mower may be in the bed of the truck.

Police say that Yarbrough is to be considered armed and dangerous. Yarbrough is wanted on criminal homicide charges.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact 911 immediately. No further information is available at this time.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this article as more information is made available.