Lebanon police shut down Hickory Ridge Road after crashes

Lebanon Police Department
Lebanon police say the 4100 block of Hickory Ridge Road is shut down after multiple vehicles ran off the roadway.

We’ll continue tracking this and share updates as they become available.

