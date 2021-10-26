Watch
Lebanon police: Suspect wanted for questioning in woman’s disappearance

Lebanon police have asked the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for questioning in a woman’s disappearance.
Posted at 6:53 AM, Oct 26, 2021
LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lebanon police have asked the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for questioning in a woman’s disappearance.

Police said the family of Sandra Mai St. John reported her missing on June 15, 2021.

Investigators determined that St. John met with Jose Guerrero at his residence in Macon County on June 5 and has not been seen since.

Guerrero is considered a suspect in her disappearance.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Brad Williams at 615-453-4388 or bradley.williams@lebanontn.org.

