Lebanon Special Schools Closed Due To Threat

LEBANON, Tenn. - All schools in the Lebanon Special School District have been closed due to an undisclosed threat.

Police confirmed the closings Friday morning on social media, saying they are in route to investigate the threat.

The Lebanon Special School District has announced that all district schools will be closed today due to a threat... https://t.co/gylDztsuje — Lebanon Police Dept (@LebanonPD) February 2, 2018

Additional details were not provided. The nature of the threat was not known.

Buses were being turned around to drop students back off at their homes.