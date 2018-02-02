Lebanon Special Schools Closed Due To Threat

7:18 AM, Feb 2, 2018
1 min ago

All district schools in the Lebanon Special School District have been closed due to an undisclosed threat.

LEBANON, Tenn. - All schools in the Lebanon Special School District have been closed due to an undisclosed threat.

Police confirmed the closings Friday morning on social media, saying they are in route to investigate the threat. 

Additional details were not provided. The nature of the threat was not known. 

Buses were being turned around to drop students back off at their homes. 

