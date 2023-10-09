Lebanon's Second Baptist Church celebrates 100th anniversary

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — At Second Baptist Church in Lebanon there's plenty of reason to give thanks, especially for a service that's been a century in the making.

"We are celebrating a monumental, historical event of celebrating 100 years," said Pastor Cordell Haynie.

Congregants and surrounding church leaders gathered for two services on Sunday to celebrate the church's 100th anniversary. Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell was also on hand to deliver a proclamation declaring October 8, 2023 as Second Missionary Baptist Church Day.

Pastor Haynie said the church has come a long way since its founding in 1923. "They paid $100 for a plot of land at that particular time."

Since then its faced its fair share of trials and tribulations.

"To say the very least, yes," said Haynie.

Most recently, the church has been working to find funding to repair its foundation. It started a GoFundMeto help meet its goals.

"Our goal is $45,000 and thus far we have gotten $16,000," said Haynie.

But Pastor Cordell Haynie and his congregation have faith that their church will live on for another hundred years.

"We’re not going to let the foundation stop us in any kind of way from celebrating Jesus," said Haynie.

As for what's next?

"According to God’s word, 'eyes have not seen and ears have not heard what god has in store for his people',” said Haynie.