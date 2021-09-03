Watch
Lee: No plans to take up Texas abortion law

WTVF
Gov. Bill Lee holding a press conference from the state capitol on August 16, 2021.
Posted at 4:10 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 17:10:13-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican Gov. Bill Lee says he has no plans to introduce anti-abortion legislation similar to what Texas adopted earlier this year.

Lee told reporters on Thursday that the state is awaiting a ruling on the state's current abortion ban measure that's making its way through court. Last year, Lee signed off on legislation that would ban abortions once a cardiac activity is detected — about six weeks into pregnancy, before many women know they’re pregnant.

He has since vowed to do “whatever it takes in court” to defend the measure.

