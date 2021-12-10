Legacy Sports USA proposes multi-use sports, entertainment complex in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's an addition coming to our region on the rise with an aim to benefit locals and visitors alike and it was just announced in Rutherford County Legacy Sports Park Tennessee.

Local leaders helped unveil plans for the sports and entertainment complex, which would be built on 260-acres along Northwest Broad Street near the 840 interchange.

The massive development is slated to include facilities for soccer, softball, volleyball, hockey, cheer, e-sports and more. There's more planned for the outside an amphitheater and stadium.

"This has been in my husband's family, It’s a family farm for over 240 years," said Betty Hord.

Hord says before her husband Tommy died last year he wanted this land to be space for doing good.

"He did not want condominiums, he did not want houses. He did not want it totally covered up," she said.

The Hord family farm which sits off I-840 in Murfreesboro doesn't look like much now but in a few years it could take on a multi-million dollar transformation.

"Whatever you name it, carnivals, festivals, light shows balloon shows. You'll have everything and everything in between expos conventions, trade shows," said Chad Miller with Legacy Sports USA.

Legacy Sports Tennessee is scheduled to open in 2024.

It's a $350 million, 260-plus acre, multi-use family sports and entertainment complex.

"You're going to be having people all over the world coming to utilize this facility. But it comes back to the residents here in the city of Murfreesboro. This is something that they can call their own," said Miller.

The project will feature state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor athletic facilities for numerous recreational and professional sports. The Legacy Sports Tennessee facility will also feature a 6,000-seat arena, an outdoor amphitheater to host special events, a performance fitness and wellness center, multi-use gaming and arcade facility, an e-sports gaming center, as well as multiple entertainment and retail options that will include concerts, shopping, restaurants and more.

"Over a thousand new jobs will be created out of this, tens of millions of dollars in economic impact back to the local community, hundreds of millions of dollars being spent throughout the state based on this project," Miller said.

Legacy Sports Tennessee will serve as a sports and entertainment destination for not only those in Middle Tennessee; it will attract visitors from throughout the entire country.

The park is projected to host more than three million visitors annually to Middle Tennessee and generate tens of millions of dollars in economic impact back to the local community, with an estimated hundreds of millions of dollars expected to be spent throughout the state of Tennessee each year.

Legacy Sports Tennessee will be one of the largest multi-purpose sports and entertainment complexes in North America, just behind Bell Bank Park.

The goal is to provide athletic competition and entertainment to facilitate physical and mental wellness. Upon its proposed opening in 2024, Legacy Sports Tennessee will also feature a multi-purpose ice arena and an outdoor great lawn for concerts and events.

The broad range of sports that will be hosted at Legacy Sports Tennessee will include baseball, basketball, cheer, dance, esports, family fitness, football, futsal, gymnastics, hockey, lacrosse, obstacle course racing, pickleball, recreational sports, soccer, softball, volleyball and youth camps.

The proposed project will need approval from the planning commission and City Council but the community says they're all board.