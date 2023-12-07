Legal battle ensues over East Nashville Neighborhood Food Market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A legal battle is brewing over a popular East Nashville meat and barbecue market.

A neighbor is suing claiming it interferes with the enjoyment of her home. One question now before the court is whether the smell of the grilling and smoked meats qualifies as a nuisance.

The lunch rush is busy at Roy's Meat Service there on 19th Street in East Nashville.

For the past nine years, Jeff Roy has been serving up takeout meals from his market.

"The menu stays pretty much the same every day and the top item changes. The rest stays the same as you know buddy," Roy said.

Regulars like country singer Maggie Rose come for more than the food.

"It's an East Nashville establishment. I love the Roy family. There are hugs all around the food is delicious."

But not everyone is happy. A woman moved into the home backing up to Roy's two years ago. She alleges — among other things — that part of the store encroaches on her property, and smoke from his constant grilling is a nuisance.

"We smoke about five days a week. We do ribs, pork shoulder, and chickens," Roy said.

He adds says he complies with codes. And, for the past year, he says he's spent a lot of time and money trying to address his neighbors' complaints with no success.

"So I just put my foot down that's all. I'm through. You do what you gotta do."

The neighbor has filed a lawsuit claiming the store affects her "ability to enjoy her property as well as negatively affects her health."

Roy said she wanted to shut his place down. He said they aren't going anywhere.

"We are just a little country store here in the middle of East Nashville. We want people to feel it when they come that it's a family-run business," said Roy.

The plaintiff Natalie Castillo and her attorney declined to comment on this story and said their lawsuit speaks for itself.

Many of those in the neighborhood talk about how much Roy gives back.

In fact, the state proclaimed Jeff Roy after he fed the neighborhood after the 2020 tornado hit East Nashville.