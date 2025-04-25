Legendary keyboard player, producer David Briggs dies at 82

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the world of studio musicians, David Briggs was one of the absolute greats. He came from Muscle Shoals, Alabama, and his impact on Nashville is nothing short of amazing. David has just died at age 82.

"Twenty years ago, half the records out of this town would be David Briggs on piano," said drummer Paul Leim.

It's hard to even begin to recap all David did. David was on recordings for Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, and Dolly Parton. This isn't scratching the surface of his more than 10,000 sessions. David recorded a commercial jingle with a pre-fame Garth Brooks. The song "Margaritaville" was recorded at the Quadraphonic Sound Studios David launched.

Then there's the Elvis connection. Michael Gray of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum tells a great story. It's set in the '60s as David was filling in for another piano player who was running late. Elvis was set to record Love Letters. The original player got in.

"Elvis said, 'Hey, wait a minute! Wait a minute! Where you going? I got used to the way you play!" Michael said.

"Elvis asked for David back to finish the song!" Paul added.

"At the time, David was only 22, 23 years old. David Briggs and Elvis Presley had a musical collaboration that went on for 12 years all the way to Elvis's death," Michael continued. "If they saw Elvis Presley in the last decade of his life, they saw David on stage with Elvis."

David couldn't be contained to one genre. This league of Nashville studio musicians could do anything.

"They were bringing in all these rock artists into Nashville with our session musicians," Michael said.

David's career just kept hitting highlights.

"He published Steve Winwood hits like 'Higher Love'," Michael said.

"He was the musical director for the CMA Awards for 15, 20 years," added Paul.

David eventually set up a recording space on Music Row; House of David.

"Just being in this control room without him is just, uh, yeah," Paul said, looking around the studio. "This is a hard one. This is a hard one. We all were crazy about David. David is just one of those people who will always be legendary. We're going to miss him."