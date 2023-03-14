Legislation aims to add financial literacy education for elementary and middle school students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The demand for financial literacy education is making its way through the Tennessee legislature. A new bill aims to introduce important topics to students of all ages.

It specifically targets elementary and middle school-aged students to give them a good foundation when it comes to how to use their money.

It would require schools to schedule financial classes five days during each school year to focus on financial literacy. Concepts would include earning income, spending, saving, managing credit and investing. The classes could be offered either inside or outside the classroom.

A change is expected in the wording of this bill to strongly encourage schools to offer the classes, and not require them.

It's a topic that's becoming more widespread for students. Nationwide nearly one in four high school students who graduated last year had taken a stand-alone personal finance course, up 6% from 2018.

Tennessee requires its students to complete a half-semester class on personal financial education in order to graduate. Experts point out though that learning about the concepts of saving or investing alone can’t guarantee financial success. They said this is a good start, but they'd like to see more done.

